UKRAINE: No flights in and out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport affected after Russia attack

Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:12 pm

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and lost at least 40 of its troops this morning.

UK PM Boris Johnson is giving a televised statement about the Ukraine crisis.

Closer to home thankfully the attack is not yet affecting us.

It's business as usual at DSA

Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have confirmed that at this time no flights have been affected.

UkraineRussiaBoris Johnson