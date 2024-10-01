Doncaster's US twin town battered as trees felled and streets flooded by Storm Helene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At least 43 people have been killed across the southeastern US since Storm Helene made landfall in Florida – with Doncaster’s twin town of Wilmington in North Carolina among the areas impacted.
Flash flood warnings were issued and clean up operations in the region are now underway.
One of the biggest storms to ever hit the Gulf Coast, Helene barrelled across Georgia, Tennessee and North and South Carolina after devastating Florida with fierce winds and flash flooding.
Originally a category four hurricane, Helene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday and then a tropical depression.
The storm caused significant damage, leaving over 5,500 residents without power at its peak and causing widespread hazards across the area.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Hurricane Helene’s remnants produced gusts in excess of 60mph with nearly four inches of rainfall during the storm’s height.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.