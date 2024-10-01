Doncaster's US twin town battered as trees felled and streets flooded by Storm Helene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s twin town in the United States has been battered – with trees felled and streets flooded by Storm Helene.

At least 43 people have been killed across the southeastern US since Storm Helene made landfall in Florida – with Doncaster’s twin town of Wilmington in North Carolina among the areas impacted.

Flash flood warnings were issued and clean up operations in the region are now underway.

One of the biggest storms to ever hit the Gulf Coast, Helene barrelled across Georgia, Tennessee and North and South Carolina after devastating Florida with fierce winds and flash flooding.

Wilmington in North Carolina, Doncaster's twin town, was battered by Storm Helene. (Photo: NASA).

Originally a category four hurricane, Helene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday and then a tropical depression.

The storm caused significant damage, leaving over 5,500 residents without power at its peak and causing widespread hazards across the area.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Hurricane Helene’s remnants produced gusts in excess of 60mph with nearly four inches of rainfall during the storm’s height.