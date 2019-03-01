World Cup arrives in Doncaster

They start them young in Doncaster when it comes to business.

Youngsters Alex Emsley and Tom Morrell were the the youngest delegates in the house as they manned their stall at the 10th annual Doncaster Business Showcase at Doncaster Racecourse this week.

Steve Warrender, from Dunscroft-based IT To Go computer services, with the rugby league world cup

Alex, aged 13, and Tom, aged 14, were representing Doncaster’s new XP School, the free school based at Middle Bank,near Doncaster Carr.

They joined school employee Mel Hewitt to explain to visitors who the school worked and promote a series of books which pupils have written as part of their school work, which is based on projects.

Tom said he was enjoying the experience and had spoken to a lot of people about the work they were doing at the school. He and Alex were taking the morning shift, before being replaced in the afternoon by pupils from the school’s sister school, XP East.

Theirs was among over 200 stalls in the racecourse conference centre on Thursday at an event which included some of Doncaster’s biggest employers, as well as a number of small businesses.

Alex Emsley, 13, ad Tom Morrell, 14, from XP School, show off the school's books at the Doncaster Business Showcase

Also attracting a crowd at the venue was the striking two-foot tall trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the Rugby League world cup in 2021, at the end of a tournament which will see three matches played at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Keeping an eye on the silverware was former Doncaster rugby league star and current Doncaster club official Carl Hall, and Dean Wiffen, who was part of the team that bid to host games in the world cup.

Dean said: “I’m afraid Carl and I have not had the chance to pick it up and raise it above our heads – it was delivered in its display cabinet. It’s very heavy though.”

Among those who took the chance to have their picture taken with the cup was Steve Warrender, from Dunscroft-based IT To Go computer services.

CarlHall, and Dean Wiffen, with the Rugby League World Cup

He said he was looking forward to the tournament coming to Doncaster.

Chris Dungworth, of event organisers Business Doncaster, said it was the 10th showcase and the biggest yet. He said: “We've had over 260 stand holders, and they’ve come from all across the city region. We believe its now the biggest and best event of its kind in the city region.”