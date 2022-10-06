Woman's warning after 'creep' puts 'camera phone' in Doncaster Primark changing room

The woman, who issued the alert via social media, says her friend spotted the camera as she got changed in the Market Place store earlier this week.

She wrote: “Hopefully been reported and I know this isn’t any fault of the staff which work there as they can’t exactly stop things such as this happening, but just wanted to make women aware of it.

"Not for just when shopping here, but if whoever’s done this is taking photos of my friend in this shop, they could be possibly going into the others and doing the same thing to other women and it’s awful.

A woman has said a camera was put inside a changing room at Doncaster's Primark store.

"No woman should have to go through this, having to feel unsafe or feeling like they have to watch their backs because of creeps like this!”

The alert comes after the chain store said it was reintroducing women-only fitting rooms after concerns were raised about combined changing spaces.

It followed an incident in Cambridge where a woman claimed two men walked in on her in a changing room.

In a statement on their website, the retailer also said curtains in cubicles would be lengthened and new mechanisms added to keep them in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said it was "important for everyone to have a positive experience in their stores".

The company said combined fitting rooms will still be in place in their stores alongside the female-only changing rooms in 187 of 191 stores in the UK.

Primark said they were exploring other options in the remaining four, which only have one changing room area.

Primark said: "We want our stores to be places where everyone feels safe and welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're sorry to hear this hasn't been the experience some people have reported in our fitting rooms."

Staff would be trained in managing the fitting rooms and supporting customers, it said.

The company statement added: "It's really important to us that everyone has a positive experience in our stores. If they don't, we are committed to doing all we can to make things better.