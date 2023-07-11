Woman's shock after man spotted performing sex act with banana near Doncaster supermarket

The upset shopper says she saw the man half naked in bushes near to the Morrisons store in York Road, pleasuring himself with the fruit as she returned from a shopping trip.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS DETAILS OF SEX ACTS

The woman, who has asked not to be named, says she wants others to be aware of the pervert who she says she spotted performing the sex act last week.

A man was spotted performing a sex act on himself with a banana near to a Doncaster supermarket.

She said: “I was just walking back home from the supermarket when I caught something out of the corner of my eye.

"I honestly couldn’t believe what I saw.

"There was this guy in the bushes, with his trousers and pants round his ankles. With one hand he was masturbating himself and with the other, he was inserting a banana into his anus.

"He must have thought he was hidden from view in the bushes and had his back to me, but it was clear to see what was going on.

"I am pretty broad minded and there’s a time and place for everything, but you don’t expect that kind of thing when you have nipped to the shops.”

She said the incident took place on wasteland to the rear of the store on the former Doncaster Rugby League Club ground, known as Tattersfield.

She added: “The guy was clearly enjoying himself and I don’t think he was even aware of me. At first I thought it was funny but really, it’s not the kind of thing people should see.”

“What he gets up to in the privacy of his own home is up to him, but you shouldn’t really be doing that sort of thing in public should you?”

She said the man, who appeared to have blonde hair, “looked youngish” and was wearing a grey vest top with blue jogger bottoms around his ankles.

