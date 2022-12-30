Woman's shock after man commits sex act near Doncaster church on Christmas Day
A woman has spoken of her shock after she spotted a man performing a sex act near a Doncaster church on Christmas Day.
The woman says she spotted the man with his trousers around his ankles ‘grunting and thrusting’ in bushes near to Doncaster Minster early on Christmas Day morning.
The shocked passer-by, who has asked not to be named, said in a message to the Free Press: “It was disgusting.
"This guy was there, with his trousers around his ankles, clearly pleasuring himself and showing his bum off to the world.
"He didn’t seem to care that he might have been seen and was making grunting noises and thrusting as he went on.
"You don’t expect to see that kind of thing at the best of times, let alone Christmas Day morning.”
She described the man as “middle aged and shaven headed” and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie top at the time of the incident.