Woman's shock after man commits sex act near Doncaster church on Christmas Day

The woman says she spotted the man with his trousers around his ankles ‘grunting and thrusting’ in bushes near to Doncaster Minster early on Christmas Day morning.

The shocked passer-by, who has asked not to be named, said in a message to the Free Press: “It was disgusting.

"This guy was there, with his trousers around his ankles, clearly pleasuring himself and showing his bum off to the world.

The woman says she saw a man committing a sex act near to Doncaster Minster on Christmas Day.

"He didn’t seem to care that he might have been seen and was making grunting noises and thrusting as he went on.

"You don’t expect to see that kind of thing at the best of times, let alone Christmas Day morning.”

