Woman's horror after finding dead insect in fries from Doncaster McDonald's

An angry diner has slammed McDonald’s – after finding a dead insect in fries bought from a Doncaster branch of the fast food chain.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Robyn Ashleigh Cash made the gruesome discovery as she tucked into a Big Mac and fries purchased from the firm’s branch at Balby Retail Park in Sandford Road.

She said: “I got my order and a little surprise too.

"I emptied my fries into the other side of my Big Mac burger carton and got half way through eating my food to see long black bits on my fries. Upon further inspection, I found the body of the bug and detached legs all mixed up in the fries.

Robyn was shocked to find a dead insect in her McDonald's fries.Robyn was shocked to find a dead insect in her McDonald's fries.
"I rang them and explained what I had received and was told to send an email to the address on their website as there was nothing more they could do or advise. Absolute joke if you ask me, will never eat from there again.

“Avoid at all costs unless you don’t care what’s being served with your food."

Robyn says she has contacted McDonald’s with details of the incident but has yet to receive a response from the fast food giant about the matter.

However, the firm did respond to her message and photos which she posted on Facebook, with a spokesman commenting: “Hi Robyn, I'm really sorry to hear this.

"Could you please send us a DM with further information (including the date and time of this order) so that we can look into this for you? Thank you.”

