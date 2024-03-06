Woman whose Doncaster sister died in house fire along with three children slams 'wicked lies' of killer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Sebastian Allen was jailed earlier this year for 29 years for the blaze at the isolated bungalow that killed his partner Denise Gossett and her daughter Sabrina, 19, son Roman, 16, and her 15-month-old grand-daughter Morgana near Derrylin in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland six years ago.

Allen, 33, claimed that he had set fire to the house as part of a suicide pact with Denise, 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Denise's sister has hit back at Allen's 'wicked lies' – and insisted she would never do anything to harm her two children or granddaughter.

Clockwise, from top left: Sabrina Gossett, Roman Gossett, Morgana Gossett and Denise Gossett were all victims of Daniel Sebastian Allen. (Photo: PSNI).

Speaking to the MailOnline, Frances Gosset said: 'I can assure you that Allen is lying about the suicide pact. My sister was devoted to her kids and adored her granddaughter.

"She would never do anything to hurt them.

“And she was so scared of being burnt alive that she once told me she didn't even want to be cremated after she died.”

Frances added: 'To this day I do not know what happened to the remains of my family. I don't even know where they are buried. I personally feel that 29 years in prison for four lives is a small price to pay, that is seven and a half years per life taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The killer admitted three counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Denise, known to her family affectionately as 'Dee', had lived in Doncaster with her family before she met Allen, who was 18 years her junior, on a dating website.

Eventually she moved to Northern Ireland in 2016 to start a new life with him, setting up home in a remote cottage in County Fermanagh.

Frances said: 'The first time Dee introduced me to him on FaceTime he looked like a young boy. He is the same age as my son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I used to talk to her and Sabrina a lot on Facebook, but after she met Allen it all went quiet.

'I was worried, of course, but because I did not have their address, I didn't feel I could ask the police to check on them.

'Dee lied to me about him. She said they had broken up and her Sabrina and Roman had moved to Ireland alone. He was never in the video calls in Ireland.

'Then in February 2018 I found out about the fire that killed my family from a message on Facebook saying, 'I am sorry for your loss'.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice O'Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which, taking into account time already served, will be in 2047.

The family originally came from Doncaster and moved to the village seven years ago, the court heard.