Woman taken to hospital following collision near major Doncaster roundabout
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision between two cars near to a major Doncaster roundabout.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 10:44am
Police were called at 8.52pm yesterday to Market Road near to St George’s Bridge.
Two vehicles, a blue Hyundai i10 and a silver Vauxhall Astra, were involved.
A spokesman said: “One woman was taken to hospital. No arrests were made.”
Anyone with information who witnessed the incident or has information which may assist enquiries is asked to contact 1029, quoting incident 1018 of 27 October.