Woman taken to hospital after serious collision shuts Doncaster road

A woman was taken to hopsital with serious injuries following a serious road collision in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Emergency services were called to Rossington last night following the incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Eyewitnesses reported ambulances and a number of police cars with a cordon in place for most of the evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that an elderly woman had been taken to hospital following the crash.

Emergency services were called to Rossington following the collision.

A statement said: “We werre called at 8.05pm on 23 November to Bankwood Lane in Doncaster following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with a broken wrist and fractured pelvis and the road was temporarily closed following the collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

