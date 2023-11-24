A woman was taken to hopsital with serious injuries following a serious road collision in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Rossington last night following the incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Eyewitnesses reported ambulances and a number of police cars with a cordon in place for most of the evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that an elderly woman had been taken to hospital following the crash.

Emergency services were called to Rossington following the collision.

A statement said: “We werre called at 8.05pm on 23 November to Bankwood Lane in Doncaster following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with a broken wrist and fractured pelvis and the road was temporarily closed following the collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”