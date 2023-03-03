Woman taken to hospital after police car collides with her during Doncaster chase

Officers were chasing a stolen Vauxhall Zafira when the crash happened yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after the vehicle she was in collided with a patrol car involved in the pursuit.

A brief statement said: “Officers carried out a short pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle on Balby Road at around 10.45am yesterday morning in Doncaster.

“During this, a police vehicle collided with a member of the public’s car.

“No one was injured but a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital as a precaution and since discharged.

“The other vehicle a Vauxhall Zafira, was located and confirmed as stolen.”

“Enquiries are on-going.”