Woman taken to hospital after early morning crash shuts road in Doncaster area village
A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning road traffic collision in a Doncaster area village.
Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Low Street, Haxey, at around 8.20am.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “It was reported that two cars were in collision near to the junction with High Street.
"One woman was taken to hospital for treatment on what are believed to be minor injuries.
“The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and reopened at 9.50am.
"We would like to thank motorists for their patience.
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and ambulance crews at the scene, with the road sealed off near to the King’s Arms pub in the centre of the Isle of Axholme village.
The spokesman added: “If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 93 of 23 November.”