Woman taken to hospital after early morning crash shuts road in Doncaster area village

Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Low Street, Haxey, at around 8.20am.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “It was reported that two cars were in collision near to the junction with High Street.

"One woman was taken to hospital for treatment on what are believed to be minor injuries.

Low Street in Haxey was sealed off by police. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).

“The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and reopened at 9.50am.

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and ambulance crews at the scene, with the road sealed off near to the King’s Arms pub in the centre of the Isle of Axholme village.