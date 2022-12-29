Woman suffers serious injuries and man arrested after smash shuts major Doncaster road
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man has been arrested after a serious road smash which closed one of Doncaster’s key roads.
Emergency services were called to Leger Way yesterday afternoon to reports that a Vauxhall Zafira had collided with a Ford Fiesta.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene, with eyewitnesses reporting that the woman had to be cut free from her wrecked vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the incident was being investigated and that a man had been held.
A brief statement said: “A woman, 69, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital.
"Her condition is not thought to be life threatening.
"A 39-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and was released under investigation.”
Large parts of the road were closed in both directions for much of yesterday afternoon and into the early evening following the collision.