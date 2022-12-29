Woman suffers serious injuries and man arrested after smash shuts major Doncaster road

Emergency services were called to Leger Way yesterday afternoon to reports that a Vauxhall Zafira had collided with a Ford Fiesta.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene, with eyewitnesses reporting that the woman had to be cut free from her wrecked vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the incident was being investigated and that a man had been held.

Leger Way was closed for much of yesterday.

A brief statement said: “A woman, 69, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

"Her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and was released under investigation.”