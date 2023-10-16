Woman sees paragliders in skies over Doncaster and fears it's an attack by Hamas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The angry resident saw the craft – similar to those used in the attack on a music festival Israel which killed hundreds – soaring through the skies above Armthorpe over the weekend.

Taking to social media, she wrote: “Whoever thought it was funny to parasail over the village, it was in extremely poor taste.

"Take your twisted hatred somewhere else.”

A woman mistook paragliders in the skies above Doncaster, thinking it was an attack by Hamas.

"There was two parachutes with engines like Hamas used at that festival, gave me a fright.”

Another resident pointed out the craft were local paragliding enthusiasts, simply enjoying their hobby, writing: “They have been about for the last few weekends.

"I mean, I’m sure they’ll be sorry they gave you a fright, but you can’t be serious with this post?”