News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Woman sees paragliders in skies over Doncaster and fears it's an attack by Hamas

A concerned Doncaster resident had to be reassured after spotting hobbyist paragliders in the skies above Doncaster – worried that it was an attack by terrorist group Hamas.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The angry resident saw the craft – similar to those used in the attack on a music festival Israel which killed hundreds – soaring through the skies above Armthorpe over the weekend.

Taking to social media, she wrote: “Whoever thought it was funny to parasail over the village, it was in extremely poor taste.

"Take your twisted hatred somewhere else.”

A woman mistook paragliders in the skies above Doncaster, thinking it was an attack by Hamas.A woman mistook paragliders in the skies above Doncaster, thinking it was an attack by Hamas.
A woman mistook paragliders in the skies above Doncaster, thinking it was an attack by Hamas.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There was two parachutes with engines like Hamas used at that festival, gave me a fright.”

Another resident pointed out the craft were local paragliding enthusiasts, simply enjoying their hobby, writing: “They have been about for the last few weekends.

"I mean, I’m sure they’ll be sorry they gave you a fright, but you can’t be serious with this post?”

Replying, she wrote: “Thought it was some kind of scare tactic or protest.”

Related topics:DoncasterIsrael