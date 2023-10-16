Woman sees paragliders in skies over Doncaster and fears it's an attack by Hamas
The angry resident saw the craft – similar to those used in the attack on a music festival Israel which killed hundreds – soaring through the skies above Armthorpe over the weekend.
Taking to social media, she wrote: “Whoever thought it was funny to parasail over the village, it was in extremely poor taste.
"Take your twisted hatred somewhere else.”
"There was two parachutes with engines like Hamas used at that festival, gave me a fright.”
Another resident pointed out the craft were local paragliding enthusiasts, simply enjoying their hobby, writing: “They have been about for the last few weekends.
"I mean, I’m sure they’ll be sorry they gave you a fright, but you can’t be serious with this post?”
Replying, she wrote: “Thought it was some kind of scare tactic or protest.”