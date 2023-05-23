Woman rushed to hospital after two car smash shuts major Doncaster road for hours

Emergency services were called to the West Moor Link Road last night, with the road closed off in both directions between Thorne Road and Hatfield Lane as police and paramedics dealt with the incident.

Police were first called at 6.04pm last night following reports of a road traffic collision on the A630 which links Doncaster to the M18 motorway at junction four.

On arrival officers discovered that a Ford Mondeo and a Volkswagen Passat had been in collision.

Emergency services closed the road off for several hours last night.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the Mondeo, a woman, was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

“No one else was injured during the incident.

“The road was closed for several hours while the vehicles were recovered.”