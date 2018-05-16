Woman posing as police officer hunted in Doncaster

A woman posing as a police officer is being hunted in Doncaster after calling at two homes in the town.

In the early hours of Thursday, May 10, a woman called at a house in Dunscroft and asked for entry to the property by pretending that she needed help.

Two days later a woman, again claiming to be a police officer, attempted to get into another house.

South Yorkshire Police said the same woman is believed to have been responsible.

A force spokesman said "Following recent incidents in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster, officers are issuing advice to increase awareness of offenders posing as being in need of assistance, whereby a female has asked on two separate occasions to gain entry to properties on the pretext that she needs help.

"If you have any family members that may be vulnerable to cold callers, try and visit them as often as possible and advise them not to have large quantities of cash at home.

"When opening the door to someone you don’t know use a door chain and don’t let anyone in if you feel uncomfortable or are unsure of what organisation they are from."