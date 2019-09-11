Woman loses fight for life after collision near Doncaster
A woman seriously injured in a collision near Doncaster last month has lost her fight for life.
The 48-year-old woman suffered serious injuries following a collision on the A1M at around 10.15am on Friday, August 23.
Read More
She was a pillion passenger on a black Yamaha motorbike which was involved in a crash with a white Vauxhall Corsa on the northbound stretch close to junction 35.
LATEST: Mum's shock as 'five-year-old boy tries to steal her phone' outside Sheffield leisure centre
South Yorkshire Police said the woman died in hospital on Tuesday, September 3.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 248 of August 23.