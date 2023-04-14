Woman left 'upset and shaken' after being verbally abused as she got off Doncaster bus
Police are hunting a man who left a woman ‘upset and shaken’ after verbally abusing her as she got off a bus in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Police were called at around 9.20pm on Thursday, reporting concerns for the welfare of a woman in Warmsworth Road, Balby.
It is understood that the woman was subjected to verbal abuse by an unknown man. While she was not injured, she was left upset and shaken by the incident.
Officers were unable to locate the man and enquiries are ongoing.