Woman left 'upset and shaken' after being verbally abused as she got off Doncaster bus

Police are hunting a man who left a woman ‘upset and shaken’ after verbally abusing her as she got off a bus in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST

Police were called at around 9.20pm on Thursday, reporting concerns for the welfare of a woman in Warmsworth Road, Balby.

It is understood that the woman was subjected to verbal abuse by an unknown man. While she was not injured, she was left upset and shaken by the incident.

Officers were unable to locate the man and enquiries are ongoing.

A woman was verbally abused as she got off a bus in Doncaster.
