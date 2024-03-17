Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after the woman died in a road traffic collision in Armthorpe yesterday.

Police were called yesterday (16 March) at 4.04pm to Cranfield Close following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene but sadly died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Cranfield Close.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone in the area at the time of the collision with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 651 of 16 March when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The victim is the eleventh person to die on Doncaster’s roads in a matter of weeks as the city’s tragic trail of carnage continues.

On top of that, there have been a number of other serious incidents which have left people critically ill in hospital with life threating injuries, making it an horrific start to the year in Doncaster for so many families.

This is the tragic tale of the recent series of fatal and serious incidents on Doncaster’s roads.

January 2: A man dies after being hit by a lorry on an early morning smash on the M18 near to Doncaster. The pedestrian died close to junction two following the collision.

January 16: Motorcyclist Alex Anderson, 20, dies following a collision on High Levels Bank near Thorne.

January 16: Widespread delays after two lorries crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

January 18: A man in his 20s is left fighting for his life following a three vehicle collision in Carcroft.

January 19: A lorry collides with Doncaster city centre’s Frenchgate tunnel, causing rush hour chaos.

January 21: Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, are both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.

January 21: A 77-year-old man dies following a collision with an Audi in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr

January 23: A 56-year-old motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in a crash with a police car in Hampole.

January 26: A man is arrested after a woman suffers serious injuries and is left in a critical condition following a crash between two vans in Hickleton.

January 31: A three vehicle collision closes St George’s Bridge, causing rush hour chaos. Fortunately, no one is seriously hurt.

February 1: A 75-year-old man dies following a collision in Mexborough, with a 23-year-old arrested at the scene.

February 3: A 28-year-old man dies after his car is in collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.

February 4: A 43-year-old man dies in a collision with a taxi in Armthorpe Road.

February 7: 84-year-old Edward Walker is seriously injured in a collision with a car in Askern, dying in hospital three weeks later on February 27.

March 5: An elderly woman dies in a collision with a large goods vehicle on Trafford Way, Doncaster.