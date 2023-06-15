Woman injured after crash on one of Doncaster's busiest roads
A woman suffered injuries after a crash on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Police and paramedics were called to Leger Way yesterday afternoon following reports of a collision between the Sandall Park roundabout junction with Thorne Road and the Armthorpe Road roundabout.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that a woman had been injured in the two car collision but that the injuries were not life threatening.
Motorists faced some delays but the road was kept open as crews cleared the scene.