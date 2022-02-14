Woman found dead at Doncaster house after police and air ambulance called in
A woman has been found dead at a house in Doncaster after police and air ambulance crews attended at the scene.
Officers swooped on the house in Fountain Court, Rossington yesterday, with nearby residents reporting seeing the air ambulance landing on a nearby field.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12pm on 13 February to reports of a concern for the safety of a woman at an address in Fountain Court Doncaster.
“Officers attended the scene alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.
"Sadly a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Numerous residents had reported seeing heavy police activity in the area throughout yesterday with the air ambulance landing on fields off Brodsworth Way.
Eyewitnesses also said that had seen a road ambulance and crime scene investigation vans in the area around the property yesterday afternoon.