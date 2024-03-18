Woman escapes injury after car impaled on fence in dramatic Doncaster crash

A woman driver escaped injury after her car was ‘impaled’ after crashing off the road and into a fence in a dramatic Doncaster smash.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle careering off the A638 Bawtry Road near to The Dome yesterday afternoon – with a fence post spearing the front windscreen before smashing through the car’s rear windscreen.

One said: “The pole was literally straight thrugh the front and out of the back – horrendous.”

Another said: “Just drove by and it made me sick to the stomach.

Police were called following the smash on Bawtry Road near to The Dome.Police were called following the smash on Bawtry Road near to The Dome.


Another posted: “That’s got to be one of the worst things I’ve seen.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.10pm yesterday (17 March) to reports that a silver BMW had left the carriageway on Bawtry Road and collided with a fence.

“Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a woman, the driver of the vehicle, received treatment at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.”

