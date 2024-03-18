Woman escapes injury after car impaled on fence in dramatic Doncaster crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle careering off the A638 Bawtry Road near to The Dome yesterday afternoon – with a fence post spearing the front windscreen before smashing through the car’s rear windscreen.

One said: “The pole was literally straight thrugh the front and out of the back – horrendous.”

Another said: “Just drove by and it made me sick to the stomach.

Police were called following the smash on Bawtry Road near to The Dome.

Another posted: “That’s got to be one of the worst things I’ve seen.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.10pm yesterday (17 March) to reports that a silver BMW had left the carriageway on Bawtry Road and collided with a fence.