Woman escapes injury after car impaled on fence in dramatic Doncaster crash
Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle careering off the A638 Bawtry Road near to The Dome yesterday afternoon – with a fence post spearing the front windscreen before smashing through the car’s rear windscreen.
One said: “The pole was literally straight thrugh the front and out of the back – horrendous.”
Another said: “Just drove by and it made me sick to the stomach.
Another posted: “That’s got to be one of the worst things I’ve seen.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.10pm yesterday (17 March) to reports that a silver BMW had left the carriageway on Bawtry Road and collided with a fence.
“Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a woman, the driver of the vehicle, received treatment at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.”