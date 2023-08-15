Woman driver's terror as van repeatedly tries to force her off road in 45 minute ordeal

The woman, who has asked not to be named, says she was followed from Barnburgh to Hatfield by a group of men in a van who swerved in front of her car several times before slamming on the brakes, drove close behind her and dazzled her with full beam headlights.

The care worker was driving home to Thorne at around 11pm on Saturday night when the ordeal began.

She said: “It was scary. I’ve changed the route I use to travel home now as it left me quite shaken up.”

The panicked motorist dialled police after being stalked by a van for 45 minutes, with the driver repeatedly trying to force her off the road.

She had just left a property in Barnburgh when a white van, which she says was travelling at 70mph, began stalking her.

“They tried to get me to pull over multiple times by flashing their high beam, pulling up behind me very, very closely and doing around 70mph,” she said.

"My initial thought was to phone my partner who told me to hang up and phone the police. They stopped following once they saw I phoned the police.

"The van was white and I would say there was around five people inside. They were trying to ram me off the road.

"They pulled in front of me and slammed the brakes on, I assume to get me to either crash or stop.

"My partner did ask if I’d done anything dangerous whilst driving, like pulling out in front of them but I hadn’t as they followed me as I set off from work.

She added: “It went on for around 45 minutes, but I didn’t dare stop in case they stopped too.

"The police stayed on the phone to me and were going to send an officer to my location, but as soon as they saw I was on the phone they changed direction after about 40 mins of following me.

“Now I’m taking a different route entirely due to feeling quite scared by the situation.”