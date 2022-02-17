Woman driver dies in Doncaster street as police and ambulances called to scene
A woman driver died after police and ambulance crews were called to a late night incident in a Doncaster street.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 8:13 am
Officers were called to Arnold Crescent, Mexborough last night, with a number of ambulances also in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10pm last night for reports of a driver having a medical episode on Arnold Crescent in Doncaster.
"Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, a 57 year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."