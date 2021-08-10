Woman dies two months after suffering serious injuries in Doncaster car crash

The 85-year-old died after suffering complications from injuries which she had sustained in the crash, which happened at the start of June.

Now South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident as a fatal collision, in which the woman who has died was a passenger.

Police were originally called out at around 3.35pm on Friday June 4. Emergency services attended the scene after a white Volkswagen, which was had been travelling along Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, near the junction with Great North Road, was reported to have crashed into what police described as ‘street furniture’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the death of a woman two months after she was injured in a car crash

Officers who are carrying out the investigation into the incident said that the driver of the Volkswagen, a 73-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. But they added that her passenger suffered serious injuries at the time of the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Since the incident, she had suffered complications from her injuries, and she died on August 4.

Her family are now being supported by specialist police officers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

The junction of Littleworth Lane and Great North Road.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the Volkswagen prior to the collision? Did you see what happened? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?”

They added; “If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 567 of 4 June.”