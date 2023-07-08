Woman dies and two men arrested over early hours road crash tragedy in Doncaster area village

Police are now appealing for information following the single-vehicle collision on the A161 High Street, Belton in the early hours of today.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “It is reported at around 1.10am that a blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling eastbound along the A161 toward Belton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For reasons that are not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road and collided with a wall before coming to a stop in the centre of the road.

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a road crash tragedy in Belton in the early hours.

“Emergency services attended. However a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly difficult time.”

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman was also taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries, which are also not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a force spokesperson added. “They remain in our custody whilst officers continue with their enquiries.”