Woman cut free from wreckage after car smash shuts major Doncaster road

A woman motorist had to be cut free from the wreckage of her car after a serious smash closed a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to Thorne Road close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary yesterday afternoon following the smash.

Eyewitnesses reported a woman having to have the roof of her vehicle cut off by firefighters to be freed from the wreckage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 3:17pm on 10 August for reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Skoda and a blue Citroen on Thorne Road in Doncaster.

A woman had to be cut free from the wreckage of her car after the smash on Thorne Road.
“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended.

“Road closures were in place while emergency services carried out their work.”

The road was closed in both directions between The Cumberland pub and Simo’s Cafe following the crash.

It is understood the woman suffered minor injuries in the collision.

