Officers are now appealing for information following the robbery in Maltby earlier this year.

On Friday 5 January at 6.20am on Tickhill Road outside a Spar shop, it is reported that the woman was approached by a group of men while at a cash point.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is then reported that the woman was forced into a neighbouring alleyway, where she was assaulted with a bat and had her mobile phone stolen.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to share to come forward.”

Detective Constable Jess Burgon, who is the officer leading the investigation, said: "Since the time of reporting, numerous enquiries have been carried out by officers, including a review of CCTV footage, and we now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with our investigation."

You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 133 of 5 January 2024 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/ZnnDN