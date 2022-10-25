Woman, 26, arrested after police called to disturbance in Doncaster residential street
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after police were called to a domestic disturbance in a quiet Doncaster residential street.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 9:26am
Police were called to Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall early on Sunday, with numerous emergency vehicles attending at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers responded to reports of a domestic incident on Old School Drive on 23 October at 9:45am.
"A 26 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. She has since been released under investigation."