A 24-year-old woman has been arrested by police in connection with a series of gun-related incidents on a Doncaster housing estate.

Officers have dealt with several incidents on Clay Lane in the last week, including two incidents where shots were fired.

The chaos began last Monday afternoon when shots were fired outside a house in Chalmers Drive, when four men, one armed with a shotgun, exited a car and fired shots and threw a bottle at a property.

On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house on nearby Wilberforce Road and caused criminal damage and where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night.

Police have been called to Clay Lane Estate in Doncaster four times in the space of a week.

On Friday night, an eyewitness reported armed police in Wilberforce Road once again, with officers also at the scene on Saturday as well.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old woman was arrested in the Wilberforce Road area on Friday (28 June) on suspicion of possession of firearms, and assisting offenders.

"She has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Referring to Saturday’s police presence, a spokesperson said: “We attended Wilberforce Road at 2.56pm on Saturday (29 June) to recover a vehicle suspected to have been used to commit a crime.”

In Wednesday’s incident a white Audi and what was believed to be a black Volkswagen were both recovered from the scene, a South Yorkshire Police force spokesperson said, with shots being fired from one of the vehicles.

Det Sgt Joe Hackworthy said: "We will not tolerate offenders using firearms to wreak havoc on our community.

"It is imperative those responsible for the recent firearms incidents in Doncaster are located and brought to justice before someone is seriously hurt."

Last Monday, police announced they were hunting four men after shots were fired in Chalmers Drive.

Police were called on Monday afternoon, with police remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

Of that incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“It is reported that four men were seen on Chalmers Drive in a vehicle, which they all exited.

“One man fired a shotgun, one had an unknown weapon and one threw a glass bottle at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are being carried out by officers.

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in Chalmers Drive.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.