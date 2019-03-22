Police officers are seeking witnesses to a collision near Doncaster which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The 50-year-old, who was riding a silver Yamaha MT-10 motorbike, was involved in a crash with a car as he travelled along South Parade, Bawtry, at 7.50am on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the car – a black Volkswagen Passat – was turning right out of Cock Hill Lane at the time.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Doncaster man, was taken to hospital, with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

He remained there last night.

A 50-year-old man driving the Passat escaped unharmed.

Witnesses, anyone who saw either vehicle before the crash or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 153 of March 20.