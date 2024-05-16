Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Witnesses are being sought to a serious two vehicle smash on one of Doncaster’s major routes.

Police and paramedics were called to the A638 York Road on Tuesday morning following the collision between a black Nissan Juke and silver Mercedes Sprinter van near to the Morrisons supermarket.

The family of the driver of the Nissan have asked for witnesses to the collision which took place at around 9.30am.

A family spokesperson said: “No one stopped to help despite there being lots of people around - we just need someone who saw what happened.”

The black Nissan Duke was badly damaged in the crash on York Road.

A South Yorkskhire Police spokesman said: “At 9.32am on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on York Road.

“The collision involved a black Nissan Juke, and a silver Mercedes Sprinter. Neither party was injured in the collision and recovery of the vehicles was arranged just after 11am.”