Witnesses sought to serious two vehicle smash on major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2024, 07:51 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Witnesses are being sought to a serious two vehicle smash on one of Doncaster’s major routes.

Police and paramedics were called to the A638 York Road on Tuesday morning following the collision between a black Nissan Juke and silver Mercedes Sprinter van near to the Morrisons supermarket.

The family of the driver of the Nissan have asked for witnesses to the collision which took place at around 9.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A family spokesperson said: “No one stopped to help despite there being lots of people around - we just need someone who saw what happened.”

The black Nissan Duke was badly damaged in the crash on York Road.The black Nissan Duke was badly damaged in the crash on York Road.
The black Nissan Duke was badly damaged in the crash on York Road.

A South Yorkskhire Police spokesman said: “At 9.32am on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on York Road.

“The collision involved a black Nissan Juke, and a silver Mercedes Sprinter. Neither party was injured in the collision and recovery of the vehicles was arranged just after 11am.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact [email protected] via email or call 07568574598.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceNissanMorrisonsMercedes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.