Witnesses sought to Doncaster railway station football gang brawl which went viral

Gangs of Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon fans clashed in the city centre on Saturday night following Rovers’ 1-0 victory over their London rivals at the Eco Power Stadium.

Footage of the incident went viral after a lone police officer was seen wading into the dust-up and single handedly separating the opposing groups of rivals.

Now police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A lone police officer wades into the brawl outside Doncaster railway station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We received a late report of a fight outside Doncaster station on Saturday 24 February.

'Officers are aware of footage posted on social media of this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

'Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 714 of 24/02/24.”

Footage widely circulated on social media and watched thousands of times shows a gang of supporters barricading the door of the railway station and exchanging punches with rival supporters as scuffles erupt between more than 20 supporters.

Suddenly, a lone police officers bursts onto the camera, yelling at the supporters to “back off,” effectively bringing the dust-up to an end.

The men scatter, running across the plaza in front of the railway station while the rival gang can be seen taunting their opponents, shouting: “See you later boys, thanks for coming.”