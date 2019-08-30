Windows boarded up at landmark Doncaster pub for second time in several weeks
Windows have been boarded up at a landmark Doncaster pub for the second time in several weeks.
The Highwayman on Great North Road, Woodlands has been targeted by vandals a number of times in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, police were called to the pub after reports of a disturbance.
Officers were called on August 5 after a concerned motorist called police after witnessing a group of men outside the pub.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that staff and customers at the pub had been spoken to about a possible disturbance – but that no-one had seen anything.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Over the last few weeks, several photos have emerged of various different windows at the pub being boarded up.
The latest boards were spotted earlier this week.
We have contacted pub owners Mitchell and Butler for comment.