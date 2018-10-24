Win tickets to the November Handicap at Doncaster Racecourse

The November Handicap brings an exciting end to the 2018 flat season on Saturday 10 November 2018 at Doncaster Racecourse.

The feature race; The November Handicap, which was won by Saunter under Ian Williams in 2017, is always a thrilling spectacle.

We’ve teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five lucky winners tickets to this fantastic event.

So if you fancy a day out with friends to experience this historical event, held in Doncaster since 1964, and want to enjoy the last day of Britain’s turf flat racing for the 2018 season then enter our competition and see if you can get under starters orders for a great day out.

In addition to a fantastic day of flat racing, Doncaster Racecourse also has former Snooker World Champion Joe Johnson taking on the Doncaster punters in a pool challenge.

There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs for anyone skilful enough to beat the 1986 World Champion. Money raised from the pool competition will be donated to Help for Heroes in honour Armistice Day.

So what are you waiting for? Get saddled up and enter our exclusive competition to be in with a chance to win one of five pairs of county tickets for the November Handicap.

Answer the following question and email your answer to competitions@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk providing your full name and daytime telephone number.

Question: What year did the November Handicap first take place in Doncaster?

Closing date for entries is Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The data for the competition is being handled by the Racecourse. Any emails collected will only be used in connection with this competition and not for any other purpose.

