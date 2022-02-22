Wildlife fears after Sainsbury's trolleys are dumped in Doncaster pond

Walkers made the discovery at the pond near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Edenthorpe last week.

As well as individual discarded trolleys, a train of at least eight shopping carts had been pushed into the water.

In an open letter sent to store bosses, a concerned resident wrote: “Will someone be clearing the shopping trolleys from the pond behind Sainsbury's, which are currently causing a danger to the resident wildlife?

Trolleys have been dumped in a Doncaster pond.

"It's not really a caring image to show to the public, or the said wildlife is it?

"Bags of rubbish were also collected by a resident but there was too much to carry.”

The area around the store, between Armthorpe and Edenthorpe, is a popular spot for dog walkers but has also become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.