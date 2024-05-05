Wife praises police for finding husband after he went missing on Doncaster visit

The grateful wife was full of praise for police in Doncaster.

The man, who has not been named, was later located safe and well following a search – and his wife has paid a public thank you to the officers who helped find him.

Sharing details of the woman’s message on Facebook, a spokesman said: “We love receiving and sharing messages like these from members of the public.”

The woman wrote: “My husband went missing while we were visiting my mother in Armthorpe.

"Our son travelled from his home in Nottinghamshire to help me to search for him - both of us unfamiliar with the village and the city of Doncaster.

"Eventually, I had to report it to South Yorkshire Police.

"I cannot praise the officers and call handlers enough for their immediate response and deployment of a team of officers to search for him, which included involving Nottinghamshire Police to assist in locating him.

"It is with the greatest pleasure that he was found safe and well and returned to his loved ones who were greatly relieved and grateful for their support throughout his absence. They took time to keep us updated at regular intervals and even came to my mum's house and our home in Nottinghamshire to update our daughter there.