'Who sets fire to a sofa?' Doncaster crews find settee ablaze in middle of road

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the fire last night and revealed details of the bizarre blaze.

A spokesman said: “Do you live in Barnby Dun?

“Great, now we dig a little deeper. Do you live near Armthorpe Lane?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews found a sofa ablaze in the middle of the road.

“Excellent. In which case, you may be interested to know that last night we attended a fire involving a sofa.

“Yep, a sofa. Dragged onto the street and set alight.

"Not only is this a great shame – it no doubt had some life left in it - it tied up a fire crew who had to deal with it.

2Who sets fire to a sofa? We'd really like to know.

“If you know, and we think someone might know, then make sure we also know, by reporting details to us anonymously.”