'Who sets fire to a sofa?' Doncaster crews find settee ablaze in middle of road
Doncaster fire crews have revealed how they tackled a blazing sofa – in the middle of a busy road.
Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the fire last night and revealed details of the bizarre blaze.
A spokesman said: “Do you live in Barnby Dun?
“Great, now we dig a little deeper. Do you live near Armthorpe Lane?
“Excellent. In which case, you may be interested to know that last night we attended a fire involving a sofa.
“Yep, a sofa. Dragged onto the street and set alight.
"Not only is this a great shame – it no doubt had some life left in it - it tied up a fire crew who had to deal with it.
2Who sets fire to a sofa? We'd really like to know.
“If you know, and we think someone might know, then make sure we also know, by reporting details to us anonymously.”
Anyone with information can contact 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk