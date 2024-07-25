Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report ranks areas in Doncaster based on their total rainfall last year, seeing places that are the most and least likely to flood.

Online Marketing Surgery and Perfect Ponds have created their Doncaster flood report, which looks at areas in Doncaster with the most and least rainfall over a yearly period.

Key Findings:

The area in Doncaster that is most likely to flood is Mexborough, with their total rainfall being 1058mm last year.

Where is the most likely place to flood in Doncaster?

Intake is the area that’s least likely to flood in Doncaster with 939mm rainfall last year.

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the most rainfall

Areas – Total rainfall (mm)

Mexborough – 1058mm

Conisbrough – 1052mm

Warmsworth – 1024mm

Balby – 1022mm

Edlington - 1022mm

Adwick – 1014mm

Richmond – 1008mm

Bentley – 1003mm

Central – 996mm

Wheatley – 996mm

Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the least rainfall

Intake – 939mm

Rossington – 951mm

Thorne – 951mm

Hatfield – 957mm

Armthorpe – 966mm

Bessacarr – 968mm

Stainforth – 970mm

Askern -977mm

Southern Parks – 980mm

Town Field – 994mm