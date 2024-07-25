Where is the most likely place to flood in Doncaster?
Online Marketing Surgery and Perfect Ponds have created their Doncaster flood report, which looks at areas in Doncaster with the most and least rainfall over a yearly period.
Key Findings:
The area in Doncaster that is most likely to flood is Mexborough, with their total rainfall being 1058mm last year.
Intake is the area that’s least likely to flood in Doncaster with 939mm rainfall last year.
Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the most rainfall
Areas – Total rainfall (mm)
Mexborough – 1058mm
Conisbrough – 1052mm
Warmsworth – 1024mm
Balby – 1022mm
Edlington - 1022mm
Adwick – 1014mm
Richmond – 1008mm
Bentley – 1003mm
Central – 996mm
Wheatley – 996mm
Top 10 areas in Doncaster with the least rainfall
Intake – 939mm
Rossington – 951mm
Thorne – 951mm
Hatfield – 957mm
Armthorpe – 966mm
Bessacarr – 968mm
Stainforth – 970mm
Askern -977mm
Southern Parks – 980mm
Town Field – 994mm
We have used data from the Visual Crossing, where I looked at wards in Doncaster to find their total rainfall in 2023. This revealed areas that are most and least likely to flood.
