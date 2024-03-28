When will my bin be collected in Doncaster this Easter bank holiday?

City of Doncaster Council has revealed details of bin collections across the city over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:13 GMT
The authority has announced that bin collections will continue as normal over the bank holiday weekend.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please check your calendar for your bin collection day, or online.”

Anyone who wants to check can visit the website HERE

In a separate reminder, the clocks will go forward one hour this Sunday (March 31) at 1am.

