When will my bin be collected in Doncaster this Easter bank holiday?
City of Doncaster Council has revealed details of bin collections across the city over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The authority has announced that bin collections will continue as normal over the bank holiday weekend.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please check your calendar for your bin collection day, or online.”
Anyone who wants to check can visit the website HERE
In a separate reminder, the clocks will go forward one hour this Sunday (March 31) at 1am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.