This is when Sheffield sex and swingers' club La Chambre will re-open after huge makeover
Sheffield’s famed swingers’ club La Chambre is to re-open with a new look next week – after a huge refurbishment.
The club closed its doors in September for a spruce-up and will be back in business on October 18.
A club spokesman said that the venue in Attercliffe Road will re-open with a special opening event.
The club, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has closed its doors to members while the refurbishment work takes place.
The former pub first opened its doors as a sex club in 1998 - and attracts some 250 frolicking couples from across the UK each weekend to indulge in swinging, sometimes known as wife swapping.
Husband and wife Barry and Marie Calvert were responsible for opening the club - formerly the Robin Hood pub - on Attercliffe Road and the pair have written books about their escapades at La Chambre which has 20,000 members.
The club boasts a sauna, swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs "playrooms" where men and women gather each weekend for mutual fun.
A Las Vegas newspaper once voted it the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.