'What a waste of resources!" Police blasted as six vehicles turn up to city centre incident

Police in Doncaster have come under fire – after six vehicles turned up to deal with a city centre incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST

A number of vans and cars were scrambled to St Sepulchre Gate outside the Frenchgate shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon, with one shocked shopper catching the incident on camera.

But she has blasted South Yorkshire Police for the ‘over the top’ response to the incident, which she says was just a man and woman arguing in the street.

However, the force has defended the number of vehicles and said that officers were actually dealing with two separate incidents in the area at the same time – including reports of an assault and shoplifting.

Police were responding to two separate incidents in the area.
She said: “Six police cars all for two people arguing.

"What a waste of police resources.

"When people get burgled, no one comes out. Or catch a thief and they say ‘no one available.’

"They really are a waste of time."

She said that police community support officers and Frenchgate security staff had tried to seperate the feuding pair before police were called.

"Then all of a sudden, all those police turned up with blue lights on,” she added.

In video of the incident, the shopper can be heard counting out the vehicles as a large crowd of city centre shoppers looks on.

"Right, 1, 2, 3, 4….and there’s two police cars behind that van – six altogether,” she can be heard saying.

"For two people. Right. you get broken into, you get mugged, they give you a crime number.

"What a waste of police resources.”

However, South Yorkshire Police has clarified details – and say that officers were dealing with two separate incidents in the street at about 2pm.

A spokesman said: “Police responded to reports of shoplifting at the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster at around 2.08pm yesterday (Tuesday 15 August).

“David Coultard, 48, of Florence Avenue, Balby, was arrested and has since been charged with theft.

“While dealing with that incident, officers were called to reports of an assault on St Sepulchre Gate.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

