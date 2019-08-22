Wetherspoon boss promises to slash booze prices to 'unbelievable low' if Brexit happens by October 31
The boss of pub chain Wetherspoon has pledged to slash beer prices to an 'unbelievable low' - if Britain leaves the EU by October 31.
Tim Martin, a vocal Brexit supporter, told The Sun: “If we leave the customs union on October 31, Wetherspoon will bring the price of beer to down to an unbelievable low.
Read More
“That’s a guarantee – but we have to leave properly, Boris Johnson. No messing around with customs union or any of that funny stuff.”
Mr Martin says he can plunge his pint prices because Wetherspoon can do better deals with firms outside of the EU.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
He said: “We can get our supplies cheaper, everything we buy from outside the EU can be tariff free or mostly tariff free – which will also make our customers better off.”
It comes as the Prime Minister has warned the EU that the UK will be leaving “do or die” by the Halloween deadline.
The chain has 879 pubs across Britain including several in Doncaster and Sheffield.