'We're living in fear," say Doncaster pharmacy staff targeted by persistent shoplifter

Employees at Chestnut Pharmacy in Carcroft say their lives are being made a misery by being targeted on a daily basis – and they say police have failed to tackle the issue.

In the latest incident, the raider entered the restricted pharmacy area inside the shop and threatened staff.

Angry bosses say the shop has been targeted dozens of times, with deodorant, shampoos and pills all stolen.

Chestnut Pharmacy has been repeatedly targeted by a shoplifter, say staff.

Pharmacist Anwar Ahamd said: “Our pharmacy has been under constant threat.

"It used to happen every once in a while, but the last few weeks it has been happening regularly.

"Last week it happened five times in a week. It has been reported to police all the time but no action has been taken."

He added: “This person constantly threatens our pharmacy staff and myself, putting all our staff and workplace safety at risk.

"It has all been reported to police but not a single action has been taken, nor have they even shown any intent to do anything about the situation as far as I can see.

“We are a small independent business under threat from one person who has clearly been identified and reported with CCTV images, but we are still under constant threat that this person could walk in at any time and threaten our staff and cause fear.

"We are living under fear that we could get robbed anytime.

"We are an independent business which has been serving the local community for more than a decade now.

“We an integral part of the community, but that is under threat from one person stealing stuff like deodorant, shampoo, vitamins, toiletries and mouthwash and so many things.

"He actually entered into the pharmacy area where no member of the public is allowed, threatening staff members and invading a restricted area and putting staff and business safety at risk.

"Our staff live under serious fear and threat from these daily threatening events.”