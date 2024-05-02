Well known South Yorkshire scrap metal firm fined £1.2m after worker hit by lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 10 August 2020, an employee of CF Booth Limited was walking across the site yard in Rotherham when he was struck by a moving 32-tonne skip wagon.

The man was not wearing his hi-vix jacket and did not see the wagon approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wagon driver did not see the employee prior to the collision due to concentrating on manoeuvring the vehicle around some low-level skips which had been placed on the corner near where the employee was crossing the yard.

CF Booth, a familiar sight on the railway line between Doncaster and Sheffield, has been fined £1.2 million after a worker was hit by a lorry.

Following the incident, the man sustained a fractured skull and also fractured his collar bone in two places but has since made a full recovery.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that at the time of the incident the site was not organised in such a way that pedestrians and vehicles could circulate in a safe manner.

A suitable and sufficient workplace transport risk assessment was not in place for the segregation of vehicles and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company had failed to take steps to properly assess the risks posed by the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The incident could have been prevented by adequately assessing the risks and implementing appropriate control measures such as physical barriers and crossing points.

Every workplace must be safe for the people and vehicles using it and traffic routes must be suitable for the people and vehicles using them.

HSE has guidance on workplace transport with advice on keeping traffic routes safe and separating people from vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 25, CF Booth Limited of Armer Street, Rotherham, pleaded guilty of breaching Section 2 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. They were fined £1.2million and ordered to pay costs of £5,694.85.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Kirstie Durrans said: “If CF Booth Limited had assessed the risks and ensured vehicles and pedestrians could circulate in a safe manner, this incident could have easily been avoided.