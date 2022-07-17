Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster said it would be closed on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, to allow its rangers to ‘concentrate fully on caring for our animals’.

It added: “This is also in the interest of our team and visitor safety in these extraordinary circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has announced it is closing for two days due to the extreme heat

“If you do have tickets for the next few days please bear with us and we will be in touch to rearrange your visit.”

The attraction is due to open as normal again from Wednesday, July 20.

Doncaster is covered by the red warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday, with the Met Office forecasting the temperature there will peak at 38C on Tuesday.

The Met Office says the ‘exceptional’ hot spell could lead to ‘serious illness or danger to life’.