Yellow warning of thunderstorms for Doncaster with city set to be hit by heavy showers with 'risk of hail'

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is set to come into effect in Doncaster later today, according to forecasters from The Met Office.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th May 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:17 BST

A Met Office spokesperson said the yellow warning is set to come into force from this afternoon (Wednesday, May 10), and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

The warning is in place because heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel for the affected areas, which in addition to Doncaster and South Yorkshire, includes Derbyshire and the East Midlands, North Yorkshire, the North East and North West of England.

The Met Office forecast for Doncaster states the city is set to be hit by scattered showers, which will be ‘heavy, slow-moving and possibly thundery in places, with the risk of hail.

Thunderstorms could break out across the region this afternoon (Wednesday, May 10)Thunderstorms could break out across the region this afternoon (Wednesday, May 10)
Moving into tonight, showers are expected to ‘gradually fade this evening to leave a largely dry night, with clear spells and some mist and fog patches forming in places. Locally chilly. Minimum temperature 4 °C’.

