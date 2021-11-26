Xmas weather: Will there be a "White Christmas" this year in Doncaster?

Christmas tree

It’s something we all dream of – snow on Christmas! It’s rare in Britain (let alone Doncaster), but when it happens, it’s magical.

Of course, it would make going to see your extended family somewhat more difficult. Then again, for some, this might be a blessing!

However, as of right now, it looks unlikely. The conditions are set to be wet and potentially stormy, which doesn’t bode well for the chances of snowfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s worth noting what the Met Office defines as a “White Christmas”. They acknowledge its importance in British culture, with many traditional tales being set to the backdrop of a snowy Christmas (for example, A Christmas Carol).

For it to be classified as a “White Christmas”, there must not only be snowfall, but it must also stick to the floor and form layers. Basically, if you can build a snowman out of it, then it’s a “White Christmas”.

As it’s expected to be wet and windy this Christmas, snow sticking to the ground seems improbable. It’s very difficult for snow to settle in anything other than ideal conditions – a wet ground will cause it to melt and become sludge or water.

The last time snow on Christmas was recorded in Britain was in 2014, in northern parts of Scotland. It’s been much longer since it’s been recorded in Doncaster, however.