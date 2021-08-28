Will this August Bank Holiday feel like summer? Full weather forecast for Doncaster here

The Met Office Predicts that it will be a mostly mild Bank Holiday weekend.

But considering the gloomy weather we have seen recently mild is most certainly welcome.

Bank Holiday weekend forecast.

There will be no heat wave and there is little point running to get the BBQ started but there will in fact be sunshine this weekend.

Saturday, August 28 will be the best day of the extended weekend by far.

We will see temperature up to 21 degrees and the sun will be out for most of the day.

It will be particularly bright around 10am and 6pm.

Sunday, August 29 the temperature will lower to 19 degrees where it will stay until the end of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Both Sunday and Monday will be mild and cloudy days.

There will be some sunny spells on Sunday afternoon but Monday will be rather gloomy.