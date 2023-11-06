Snowfall could well happen in the UK this year as OLBG look at the latest odds given for a White Christmas to happen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

OLBG are dreaming of a White Christmas and have now looked at the latest odds from UK Betting Sites around snow falling on Christmas Day around the UK this year with the weather now taking a turn.

Darker days and colder nights are hitting the UK more and more as we enter November and there are now odds offered on where we may see snowfall around the UK on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are the favourites to see snow this Christmas with Edinburgh and Glasgow currently neck and neck in the betting market at 2/1 to have a White Christmas this year.

What are the chances of a white Christmas this year?

William Hill's betting market focuses primarily on where the UK will see snow this Christmas but America is also high up in the betting odds with JFK Airport in New York given a 20 per cent chance of festive snow.

Betting odds range from 20/1 in Bristol and 2/1 in Edinburgh.