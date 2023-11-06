News you can trust since 1925
What are the chances of a white Christmas in 2023?

Snowfall could well happen in the UK this year as OLBG look at the latest odds given for a White Christmas to happen.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:16 GMT
OLBG are dreaming of a White Christmas and have now looked at the latest odds from UK Betting Sites around snow falling on Christmas Day around the UK this year with the weather now taking a turn.

Darker days and colder nights are hitting the UK more and more as we enter November and there are now odds offered on where we may see snowfall around the UK on Christmas Day.

Scotland are the favourites to see snow this Christmas with Edinburgh and Glasgow currently neck and neck in the betting market at 2/1 to have a White Christmas this year.

William Hill's betting market focuses primarily on where the UK will see snow this Christmas but America is also high up in the betting odds with JFK Airport in New York given a 20 per cent chance of festive snow.

Betting odds range from 20/1 in Bristol and 2/1 in Edinburgh.

